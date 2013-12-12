Want To Conduct An Orchestra Or Climb The Sydney Opera House? Bid Now!

For Maestros of the Universe: conduct the national anthem with full orchestra at Opera at the Domain

Here are some great Christmas gifts for the person who has everything: Opera Australia’s annual online auction is some truly exclusive experiences, including conducting the conduct its orchestra for the national anthem during Opera in the Domain.

Bidding on eBay closes at 8pm tonight, December 12, and right now it’s a bargain at just one bid of $599.

The chance to climb the Sydney Opera House sails also closes at 8pm tonight, but you’ll need deeper pockets, with bidding already at $10,099.

Among 35 usual suspects, such as wine, fashion, concert tickets, luxury weekends away and dinners, the more entertaining offers include a walk on role in the opera Carmen (currently $499, closing Friday, 3.30pm) and the chance to spend two hours on the ultimate video game: the Qantas flight simulator (currently $514, closing Friday, 1.30pm).

Bidding on other items continues until Sunday.

The funds raised go to the Moffatt Oxenbould Young Artist Program, which supports the opera stars of tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.