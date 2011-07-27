Want To Be Business Insider's Paid Photo Intern? Apply Here!

Photo: AP

We’re looking for an eager photographer with an eye and a passion for snapping bold and beautiful pictures for the Business Insider website.The internship would entail putting together photo slideshows and formatting images from archives (like this one, for example, which shows how much graffiti covered the NYC subways in the seventies — crazy!). But most of your time would be spent out and about at conferences, media events, office tours, etc.



Camera intuition/skills are key, as is the urge to not be at your desk all the time. You should be extremely familiar and confident with Photoshop — that means you know how to size, format, colour correct, and use extract filter. Assignments will also include assembling creative photo collages and illustrations (similar to the photos here).

Experience shooting and editing video is a plus.

If interested, send an email to Jessica Liebman at [email protected] Tell us why you’re the one for the job, and more importantly, send us a link to some great photos you’ve taken.

