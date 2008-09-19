Want To Be An Internet Celebrity Like Julia Allison? Pay $75 (Or Read This Article)

We’ll save you some time and money: If you want to achieve fame on the Internet — like dating columnist/girl about town Julia Allison, happy wine guy Gary Vaynerchuk, or shirtless puppeteer Loren Feldman — don’t bother attending Mediabistro’s $75 “Personal Branding Redefined” seminar, where the three will be presenting.



Just direct your favourite browser to the (free) how-to feature stories the topic’s been getting lately, such as:

Wired’s bestselling cover story, “Internet Famous: Julia Allison and the Secrets of Self-Promotion”

New York Magazine’s “The Microfame Game” by Rex Sorgatz

The wealth of recent press about Vaynerchuk, like this Q&A with Podcasting News

Or read their blogs, where they spill all on a daily basis, anyway: Julia, Gary, and Loren

See Also: Blogger Reluctantly Gazes At Navel, Shares With The New York Times

