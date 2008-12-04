Want Some Knowledge With That Sweater Purchase?

Us neither. But, brace yourselves. When retailers just can’t discount anymore they’re going to go for the education. It’s anything from how to care for a garment to the history of the material to what differentiates it. We already saw something like that at Ann Taylor on Black Friday, with a display that looked an article reprint about Cashmere.



Forbes: …Michael Leen, COO of New York-based men and women’s clothing label Operations…which has two storefronts in Manhattan, opened its second outpost just days before the fall of Lehman Brothers (nyse: LEHMQ – news – people ). The price point–which hovers around $895 for a suit jacket–is considered aspirational luxury, which means young bankers are the target clients. And they’re the ones who are most likely to be out of work right now.

So to maintain sales, Leen has trained his staff to teach the customer about the garments, from the stitch used to the source of the fabric. “Showing them the details of the construction helps them to justify the purchase. It makes them feel better about buying something,” says Leen, comparing his blazers to big-name luxury brands, such as Prada or Giorgio Armani, where a similar piece would cost $1,500. If a customer is wavering on an item, the staff member will take his phone number and follow up a week later, which Leen says has been a successful strategy.

