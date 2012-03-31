Want Some False Hope That You're Going To Win The Lottery Tonight?

Photo: AP

The amount of people talking about the Mega Millions lottery is only matched by the amount of people saying we’re all IDIOTS for thinking we have a chance to win.It’s true! You basically have zero chance (1 in 176 million, technically) of winning $640 million tonight. But comparing your odds to these plausible sports phenomenons might give you some hope.



The first three stats are from Pregame.com’s RJ Bell on Twitter, and the last few are ours. So you’re telling me there’s a chance!

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than a .300 baseball hitter getting 16 hits in a row.

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than Larry Bird missing 9 straight free throws in his prime.

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than being dealt a pair in 7 straight hands of Texas Hold ‘Em.

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than Blake Griffin making 32 straight free throws.

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than a pitcher throwing back-to-back perfect games.

You have a better chance of winning the lottery than getting blackjack on the first two cards seven times in a row.

Well, when you put it like that…

Great job, maths.

