Want More Traffic? Build a Facebook Widget

Traffic measurement firm Quantcast (via MediaPost) says building and deploying Facebook widgets can supercharge traffic. Case in point:



Slide, a media-based social network, created a widget that let Facebook members trade photo slideshows with their friends. Just six weeks after launching the application on Facebook’s platform, daily unique visitors to Slide.com grew from 312,000 to more than 1 million–a whopping 256% increase. Global traffic also surged by more than 200%, with daily uniques growing from 753,000 to more than 2 million.

Meanwhile, Facebook’s decision to “become a platform” looks like the second smartest decision Mark Zuckerberg has ever made (the first being to sit down with the Winklevoss twins back at Harvard, and, um, exchange ideas). Tameka Kee, MediaPost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.