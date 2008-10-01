Want More Julia Allison? Next New Networks Has You Covered

Internet famous person Julia Allison may or may not have a reality TV show coming to Bravo. But she definitely has a Web video show coming to Next New Networks: TMI Weekly is aimed at the underserved market of people who like watching pretty women talk about technology and stuff.



Correction: This isn’t just a show, it’s a “style network”, one of several the video producer/distributor has in the works, says COO Tim Shey. We assume, but don’t know, that the plan is to stuff the shows full of sponsorships/product placements, which seems to be an increasingly popular revenue model for Web video. And that’s certainly what appears to happen in this segment, in which Julia and her pals go to the opera dressed by ILUS and Gustavo Cadile, with hair by Raphael hair and make-up by Mac.



See Also: Next New Networks Finds A CEO

Alley Stars In Details, Not Totally Psyched About It

Market Top Alert: Silicon Alley Stars In Glossy Magazine

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.