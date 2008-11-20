Want In The Obama Administration? Get A Blog

Obama is staffing his administration with bloggers.



New Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Daschle’s last post to “Travels With Tom” — a “travel web log” — is from August 2003. It features a long quote from Monty Python’s Holy Grail movie. The post before that one reads: “I seem to be lost in a vast farm in southeast South Dakota. Send a rescue party!”

Obama’s choice to direct the Office of Management and Budget, Peter Orszag, keeps a more up-to-date blog. Unbloggily, he keeps comments off. So we’re not sure we agree with Matthew Yglesias when he calls Orszag “highest-ranking blogger in the history of the United States of America.”

The pair Obama chose to lead his FCC transition team, Susan Crawford and Kevin Werbach, seem more native to the form. Crawford recently posted a link to Alaska Senator Ted Steven’s infamous “series of tubes” speech. Following an equally popular meme, Werbach — who embedded a Twitter stream on his blog — wrote a short post on November 5 titled “Yes. we. did.”

