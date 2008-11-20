Want In The Obama Administration? Get A Blog

Obama is staffing his administration with bloggers.
- New Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Daschle’s last post to “Travels With Tom” — a “travel web log” — is from August 2003. It features a long quote from Monty Python’s Holy Grail movie. The post before that one reads: “I seem to be lost in a vast farm in southeast South Dakota. Send a rescue party!”
- Obama’s choice to direct the Office of Management and Budget, Peter Orszag, keeps a more up-to-date blog. Unbloggily, he keeps comments off. So we’re not sure we agree with Matthew Yglesias when he calls Orszag “highest-ranking blogger in the history of the United States of America.”
- The pair Obama chose to lead his FCC transition team, Susan Crawford and Kevin Werbach, seem more native to the form. Crawford recently posted a link to Alaska Senator Ted Steven’s infamous “series of tubes” speech. Following an equally popular meme, Werbach — who embedded a Twitter stream on his blog — wrote a short post on November 5 titled “Yes. we. did.”
