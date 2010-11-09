Want Chris Sacca's Money? Wait 'Til Next Year

Here is Sacca in an Intel commercial

Chris Sacca, the ex-Google exec who has invested in Twitter and a bunch of other high-end startups, won’t be making any more investments for several months, according to his out-of-office e-mail autoresponse.(He is apparently travelling in Asia right now.)



According to his email, Lowercase Capital, his early-stage investment firm, “won’t be making any new early stage investments until Q2 2011 at the earliest.”

He explains, “We have a few dozen astounding companies in the portfolio now and I want to show them some more love before adding to the family.”

This could be a way of filtering only the best investment opportunities, but Sacca does already have a lot of companies on his roster. They include Answerly, Backupify, Backtype, Bit.ly, ChartBeat, Daily Booth, Formspring, Gowalla, Posterous, SimpleGeo, Stickybits, Twilio, and Twitter.

