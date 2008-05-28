Another Solution to Outrageous Gas Prices: Stealing It

The good ol’ drive-off was always the honorable way to steal gas. Simply pull up to the gas station, pump your gas and then drive away fast. But with oil paranoia at a fevered pitch, the thieves have become more brazen (MSNBC):



With siphons, pumps, saws — and sometimes lethal weapons — gasoline thieves are on the hunt…

While there are no national statistics yet tracking an increase in gas thefts, police across the country say they’re investigating more reports than ever before:

Using an empty gas can and a siphon, thieves were able to suck 30 gallons of diesel from a bus in a Bethesda, Md., parking lot.

In Beaver Dam, Wis., “they’re just going to cars at night and siphoning gas out of them,” said Stephanie Lehmann, who said several cars in her neighbourhood had been hit.

Police in Evansville, Ind., said thieves drained all of the fuel this month from seven trucks belonging to a local office of JBM Inc., a metal fabrication chain. They put the loss at $700.

And police in Denver are investigating a rash of of incidents in which thieves drill small holes into gas tanks and siphon off the fuel. “This is clearly not the way it’s been done in the past, by taking a hose and putting it in a gas tank,” police Detective John White said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.