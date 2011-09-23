Say Hello To The Real "Want" Button That Beat Facebook To The Punch

The Lucky Lefty Group: Jordan Katzman, Alex Fenkell, and Eric Chesbrough

Photo: Want

If Facebook does indeed launch a “Want” button at its F8 Conference today, they’re in for a bit of surprise.The Want button already exists.



Its inventors, the Lucky Lefty Group, are determined to create a definitive “Wish List” for the internet age, no matter what Facebook has to say about it.

In fact, they were inspired by Facebook. “Since Facebook has the Like button, we wanted to create a Want button for e-commerce,” the company told us.

Here’s how it works: click the Want button on 200 retail sites (and growing), and the product will be added to your profile on Wanttt.com.

You can follow others, as well as channels like the “Steve Jobs” channel, a hand curated feed of cool Steve-related gear and apparel.

And Want has some serious firepower behind it.

The fledgling company is backed by Camelot Venture Group, one of the primary VC firms behind the “Detroit 2.0” revival movement, and previously a critical investor in Quicken Loans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Eventually, Want hopes to make money by letting you know when something on your Want list is nearby and/or on sale.

The model will work kind of like Facebook Ads (which know what you like), but much less sinister. Want hopes to help users get in touch with local merchants who have what you’re looking for.

Once the iPhone app debuts in time for the holidays, brick and mortar stores will plug in product availability, which will then interface with Want.

“We are imagining someone walking through any shopping district in the world, pulling out their iPhone and seeing what stores near them carry the products they want,” the company told us.

Here’s how the Want button looks on Sharper Image’s website, and also a screenshot of the awesome Steve Jobs Want channel:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.