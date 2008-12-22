Want Banned-From-YouTube Madonna? Try Google

Madonna, just like every other Warner Music Group artist, is now banned from YouTube after the label and the Google-owned video-sharing site couldn’t reach a new deal.



The whole thing seems kind of silly. YouTube never had any real “exclusive” on Madonna content, at least not from a user’s perspective.

In fact, if you want to find a Madonna music video, try YouTube-parent company Google’s video search engine. Search “Madonna -site:YouTube.com” and the same results as we’ve screen captured here will come up. After YouTube has some time to enforce its ban, the search will be as easy as looking up “Madonna.”

Couple of things:

This reminds us: What’s so special about YouTube again?

The outcome of these negotiations will say a lot about how record labels view Web video — as a means of promotion, or a real source of revenue. YouTube paid WMG per stream, these plethora of other sites don’t. But they do make Madonna’s music widely available easily discoverable on the Web.

Now we know why NBC Universal and News Corp. created their owen Web video site, Hulu, instead of signing deals with Google.

See Also:

Warner – YouTube Feud: Another Setback For Google

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.