Google Tour: $265 On Ebay; Free Here

Want to see the inside of the fabled Googleplex? Go ahead and try to wrangle a job interview (increasingly easier, given Google’s multi-year hiring binge). Alternate method: Pony up $265.



That’s what eBay bidder jb1357 is giving Menlo-Atherton High School in exchange for a 2.5 hour tour of Google’s Mountain View HQ. The school, located a few miles north of the Google (GOOG) campus, was supposed to be auctioning off the tour for a few more days, but took the money off the table late last week.

Both options leave you cold? One more option: Let us paint you a picture with words. It looks like a very large corporate campus. Big, low-slung buildings. There’s some grass in between them.

So what makes it so Googley? A few things:

It’s pretty colourful — in a restrained, corporate campus sort of way. You know the Google logo? They like that colour scheme. Not on the buildings, mind you. But on signs, umbrellas, etc.

It’s pretty crowded. And no one leaves for lunch, so if you plan on parking, get there early.

It has the requisite new economy novelties. There’s a Chuck-E-Cheese style ball pit in one of the buildings. And a masseuse. And pool tables. And a lap pool. And a fleet of green bikes you can use to get one from building to another. We cannot confirm the existence of the famous Google toilets, though.

Free everything: “Naked” juices, ice cream, snacks and, of course, the famous Google cafeteria food. If you really want to spend your money on something there are Google Frisbees for sale (sorry, we didn’t catch the price)

See? Not a lot different than where you work. Except with more rich people!

