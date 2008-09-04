Want A Tesla Next Year? Get In Line Now

A couple of months ago, we signed up to reserve a black Tesla Roadster — the $109,000, super-cool, Silicon Valley-designed electric sports car — but never heard anything back from the company. Today we found out why: The waiting list is still full for months. A message from Tesla:



Interest in the car remains high as we continue to ramp our delivery rate, and we are currently booking orders for the last quarter of 2009 model year production. We wanted to check in with you one last time to see if you are still interested in reserving a production slot for a 2009 Tesla Roadster. If so, please let us know and we would be happy to answer any questions that you have and help you lock in your position. If you’d rather wait, please let us know that as well so we can follow up with you appropriately.

If you want one, there’s at least one slot open — we don’t have $109,000 to spare today.

