Here's How Much A Solid Gold Statue Of Johnny Depp Will Cost You

What does a pop star, a super model, a cartoon character, a cheery Saint and anenlightened one have in common? Gold is one thing that connects all of these well-known idols as they all have been immortalised in gilded avatar for collectors.



The latest entrant to this dazzling gang is a Hollywood pirate. You guessed it correct, Captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series stands up in gold for 36,000,000 yen (about $466,000).

Played by Johnny Depp, this fictional character is offered by Japan based Kurotani Corporation in a limited number of three only. The other-wise scruffy looking character for once gets an opulent treatment. Jack Sparrow in pure 24K gold is 26 cm tall and weighs 1,800 grams. Available here

This post originally appeared at LuxuryLaunches.

