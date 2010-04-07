Want A Job Working For A New York City Startup?

This Friday, the Columbia and NYU Venture Communities will hold the first NYC Startup Job Fair at AOL HQ.



35 of the city’s startups will be recruiting at the event, including Betaworks, drop.io, Patch, Etsy, OMGPOP, and GoodCrush. Over 900 people have RSVP’d for the event.

The event was conceived by Alex Horn, an analyst at SecondMarket (which will also be recruiting at the event). A former Columbia student, Alex knew he wanted to work at a startup early on, and was unimpressed with existing resources to help him. Startups have long had a strong recruiting presence at California schools, particularly Stanford, but on the East Coast, even schools with strong job placement programs have traditionally ignored startups. Alex hopes to make the NYC Startup Job Fair an annual event, filling some of that gap.

AOL is sponsoring and hosting the event, and CEO Tim Armstrong is expected to be in attendance.

