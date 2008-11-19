Want A Huge Jet? US Airlines Unloading Dozens At Half Price

Always drooled at the thought of having a jet bigger than your neighbour’s? Well, good news: America’s airlines are now having a half-price sale on ancient MD-80s, 747s, and other gas guzzlers.



A mere $4 million will get you an MD-80, which should dwarf your buddy’s G5. But hurry. If you don’t buy them soon, they’ll be shipped to Russia and other emerging-markets, where they’ll be flown for the next 60 years.

Bloomberg: With virtually no U.S. buyers for the 276 mostly older, less-efficient jets, the carriers are shopping the aircraft in emerging markets such as Russia while prices tumble and frozen debt markets damp sales, analysts and marketers say…

The lack of buyers leaves three of the biggest U.S. airlines saddled with storage expenses and, at American and Continental, lease payments on jets they’re no longer flying. Some models may fetch as little as half what they did in 2007, said Douglas Runte, a Piper Jaffray & Co. analyst in New York…

“We have been actively selling our 737-500s to airlines predominantly based in Russia,” said Julie King, a spokeswoman for Houston-based Continental, which is shedding 67 of its 737s by the end of 2009.

Other models being pulled from U.S. fleets include Airbus SAS A300s; four-engine Boeing 747s, which predate the new generation of twin-engine jumbo jets; and Boeing MD-80s that American is replacing with new 737s burning 25 per cent less fuel…

“There really is no demand for them here,” Anders Hebrand, president of SkyWorks Leasing LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut, said in an interview…

Preparing a plane for short-term storage costs as much as $20,000, and as much as $25,000 a year after that to keep it in marketable condition, said Jack Keating, president of Evergreen Maintenance centre Inc. in Marana, Arizona. Returning a jet to service may run as much as $1.2 million, which is almost a third of Runte’s $4 million estimated value for American’s MD-80s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.