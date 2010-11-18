Want A 10 To 3 Job? One Valley CEO Recommends Google

Photo: Luc Van Braekel via Flickr

For years now, we’ve been hearing that Google is becoming just another big company.But we’ve never heard what one Silicon Valley CEO just told just us.



He said, “Google is the best place in the world for lazy people to work.”

This CEO, who may have some competitive bias, told us he has lots of Google friends “who come in at 10 and leave by three.”

The other thing our source said is that at Google, it can take as long as TWO YEARS for an engineer or designer to see their work go live to the world – if it ever does.

We’ve heard those types of Google-is-slow complaints before, but we’ve never heard about these better than bankers’ hours.

They make it sound like it’s easier to work at Google than the post office. (The money is pretty good too.)

Is it true? (Let us know: [email protected])

If our source is right, Google is starting to remind us of Harvard – where it’s harder to get in than it is to do well once you’re in.

