Wanna See A Super-Scary Blast From The Past? Check Out The TED Spread

Remember this one from the crisis days? Everyone started talking about the TED Spread — the spread between interbank lending and short term debt.
It spiked like crazy in late 2008 and then we hardly ever heard from it.
Well…. (From Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg
Here’s a longer-term chart to put things into perspective:
Photo: Bloomberg
Ok, so we’re way off old levels. But it feels like things are starting to rumble.
