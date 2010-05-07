Wanna See A Super-Scary Blast From The Past? Check Out The TED Spread

Remember this one from the crisis days? Everyone started talking about the TED Spread — the spread between interbank lending and short term debt.



It spiked like crazy in late 2008 and then we hardly ever heard from it.

Well…. (From Bloomberg)

Photo: Bloomberg

Here’s a longer-term chart to put things into perspective:

Photo: Bloomberg

Ok, so we’re way off old levels. But it feels like things are starting to rumble.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.