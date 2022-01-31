As many as 300,000 jobs across regional Australia could be lost as a result of waning global demand for fossil fuel exports, experts say. Photo: Getty Images

Waning demand for fossil fuels could cost Australia 2% of its workforce, new modelling predicts.

The Centre for Policy Development is calling on government and industry leaders to establish a “laser-focused” approach to the redeployment of carbon-heavy workers.

Experts say leaders need to consider planning projects in the same regional centres that will soon be shuttered as a result of waning demand.

Up to 300,000 jobs in the fossil fuel industry could be on the line if the levels of demand predicted for 2050 were faced by the sector today, experts say. But simply redeploying workers mightn’t be as easy as early modelling suggests.

A new research paper released by the Centre for Policy Development on Monday modelled the impacts of 2050 decarbonisation commitments made by leading global economies, and found that while job losses could be considered modest at a national level, they’d all but destroy some of the country’s regional centres.

Conservative modelling cited by the report suggests that global demand for coal is predicted to plummet some 50% by 2050. More aggressive modelling, meanwhile, plots its demise at an even sharper rate, costing the Australian economy annual output to the tune of $50 billion.

Among the worst affected would be central Queensland’s Bowen Basin, home to scores of mines operated by BHP, along with the Upper Hunter region in New South Wales, and the Pilbara in Western Australia.

Combined, these towns employ about 2% of Australia’s national workforce.

Warwick Smith, economist and wellbeing lead at the Centre for Policy Development, said the workers affected should be among the first considered for emerging, green economy jobs that wouldn’t require them to relocate cross-country.

“The implications of global carbon transition are highly concentrated in Australia. It will not crash the whole economy, but there are a handful of local government areas, half a dozen or so, which will be profoundly affected. This is where we must focus,” Smith said.

“New industries are emerging that will replace jobs lost in fossil fuel industries, but targeted industry and workforce transition planning, including skill matching and training, will be required to ensure that the regions and workers most impacted by decarbonisation are best positioned to benefit from opportunities,” he said.

The report calls on local governments, industry, investors, businesses and communities to begin work on brokering “laser-focused” local jobs deals. A large part of that call would mean pushing new projects into the areas worst affected by job losses.

“In Central Queensland, we estimate about 30,000 jobs exposed by 2040 in the global net-zero (NZE) scenario, with only 10,000-16,000 new jobs created from the proposed Renewable Energy Industrial Precincts,” the report reads.

“In NSW, most of the opportunities are focussed around the city of Newcastle, whereas the second-most affected LGA in NSW is the mid-Western regional LGA outside the Hunter region and over three hours from Newcastle,” it says.

“A smooth transition for the country requires a laser focus on identifying and plugging these gaps. It is not enough to simply identify new opportunities.”

Toby Phillips, program director at the Centre for Policy Development, said Australia is already behind the eight ball on planning for the economic puncture set to be brought about by waning demand for Australian fossil fuels. He said governments need to start planning immediately.

“Global decarbonisation has already started, and it is accelerating. Our export partners have been very clear through their words and actions that they will be changing the way they make energy and what they buy to do it. We have the opportunity today to choose how we respond to this fact,” Phillips said.

“We have seen all too recently the consequences of failing to prepare for clearly predictable global events,” he said.

“The world will be a completely different place by 2050; and we must set ourselves up for success in that world. The choices we make today will determine our ability to benefit from the opportunities presented by decarbonisation in areas like mining, hydrogen, manufacturing, services and transport.”

The report emerges in the wake of recent modelling conducted by Deloitte, released in December last year, which suggested Queensland alone could add 1 million clean jobs by 2050 for carbon redeployment if the state’s transition to net zero is well managed.

What the Deloitte modelling neglected to consider, however, was whether workers made redundant would be forced to relocate for jobs that at this stage exist only as hypotheticals. It’s a variable that experts at the Centre for Policy Development, and other progressive think tanks, are calling on industry and government leaders to consider at speed.

The Deloitte report found that some 81% of the tasks performed by workers in Queensland’s carbon-centric economy will continue to see demand once the state undergoes decarbonisation.

That prediction is based on the projected growth of emerging industries, like hydrogen and biofuels, which the modelling suggests will continue to grow, even as emissions-intensive industries continue to operate, before being phased out completely.

Nicki Hutley, an economist at the Climate Council, said that early planning and investment in education and on-the-job training would be crucial to ensuring Queensland’s workforce gets the most out of the state’s transition to net zero.