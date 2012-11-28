Chinese Model Who Posted Racy Photos Of Herself In A Police Uniform Sentenced To 9 Months In Jail

A young woman who posted photographs of herself wearing a police uniform to Weibo has been jailed for nine months by the Chinese authorities, Malcolm Moore of the Daily Telegraph reports.



23-year-old Wang Xiaomeng posted the photos in July, along with the text “As a new cop in my hometown, I need to learn the basics. As one of the flowers of the force, I am under pressure. I have to eat and drink with government leaders every day. I am using my flower status to dine with the leaders and win contracts for projects and investments!”

Following the photos’ controversial spread, Wang deleted the them from Weibo (though they are still widely available). Despite her protests that the uniform was simply a prop, a court in Fengtai, Beijing, found her guilty of falsely impersonating a policewoman on Monday.

Photo: Weibo

