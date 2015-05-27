The son of China's richest man bought 2 ultra-expensive gold Apple Watches for his dog

Weibo Flashing the cash.

For most people, the ultra-expensive gold Apple Watch, retailing for $US10,000 (£8,000) and upwards, is an unobtainable dream. But if you’re the son of China’s richest man, it’s no big deal to buy two. For your

dog.

As first reported by Shanghaiist, Wang Sicong, son of property titan Wang Jianlin, has posted photos online of his dog kitted out in some high-end Cupertino bling.

Wang Sicong’s dog has its own popular Weibo account — a Chinese social media site. The dog is wearing the rose gold Apple Watch Edition with a white flouroelastimer band, and it appears to be the 42mm model, which sells for 88,000 RMB (for one) in China — £9,500 in the UK, and $US12,000 in the US.

The photos come with a caption, which Shanghaist translates as: “I have new watches! I’m supposed to have four watches since I have four long legs. But that seems too tuhao [rich and vulgar] so I kept it down to two, which totally fits my status. Do you have one?”

Wang Sicong’s father, Wang Jianlin, is chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group — the largest real estate developer in China — and the richest man on the mainland. The 26-year-old Wang Sicong is a director at the family-owned firm as well as a prominent figure on Chinese social media, according to Want China Times.

Instagram.com/bentoub Karl Lagerfeld’s link bracelet Apple Watch Edition.

But despite his father’s$14,1 billion net worth, there’s still one Apple Watch Wang Sicong can’t get his hands on. Kanye West, Beyoncé and Karl Lagerfeld are among the lucky few celebs to own a gold link bracelet Apple Watch Edition.

Not advertised anywhere on Apple’s website, it is apparently given out only to the most prestigious A-Listers — proof that there are still some things that money can’t buy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.