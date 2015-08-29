Richest man in China's son: Escaping the Chinese system 'would be suicide'

Wang Sicong, the son of the richest man in China, did an incredibly frank interview with the BBC for its three-part documentary on Chinese youth.

He said that for people in his generation, escaping China’s strict political and system “would be suicide.”

“Your parents would kill you,” he said. “There’s no way of succeeding outside the system.”

Wang’s father is Wang Jianlin, the founder of Chinese retail and real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda. He is estimated to be worth $US31.5 billion.

Wang Sicong has his own professional online gaming team, and in his interview he explained why the hobby is so popular in China: It’s because it allows people to escape that system.

“The state chooses what’s mainstream and you have to conform to that. If your ideals are not mainstream, then you’re wrong,” he said from his luxurious high rise apartment.

“Of course, everyone has their own ideas so what they do is they put on a mask and they go through life with a mask. Why is online gaming so popular in China? Because once you go online you can take off that mask and say what you really think.”

His tone isn’t angry. It is resigned.

“I think at some point, you just accept it,” he said, arguing that that acceptance is why you don’t see protests in China.

