The son of a Chinese billionaire just bought his dog $9,584 worth of iPhones

Weibo Coco with her new iPhone 7s.

One lucky dog in China is now the proud owner of not just one new iPhone 7, but eight.

Wang Sicong, the son of Chinese real estate billionaire Wang Jianlin, posted a photo to his dog Coco’s Weibo account on Friday of his Alaskan malamute with her new iPhone 7s — all eight of them.

The dog appears to have both the rose gold and black varieties of the new phone.

According to CNN, the post is accompanied by the caption, “I don’t understand all the show-off posts on (social media). What’s the point? Don’t make me do it?”

In China, a 256 GB iPhone 7 costs 7,988 yuan, or about $1,198 USD, which means Wang could have spent as much as $9,584 on iPhones for his dog (although it’s not clear from the photos which model he chose).

This isn’t the first time Coco got some expensive tech accessories. Wang Sicong made headlines in 2015 when he gave Coco two pricey ose gold Apple Watches — one for each front paw — reportedly worth $12,000 each.

Known as “China’s richest son,” Wang’s father is worth an estimated $28.8 million and is the world’s 20th richest billionaire. Wang Jianlin is the chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group — the largest real estate developer in China.

