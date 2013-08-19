China's Richest Man Is A Property Mogul Who Likes To Sing Folk Songs At Meetings

China’s richest man is now Wang Jianlin, according to

Bloomberg’s team of billionaire hunters.He’s the chairman of the Dalian Wanda Group — a conglomerate that holds shopping centres, five star hotels, movie theatres, and more — and worth an estimated $US14.2 billion.

Wang was boosted to the number one spot when a June 30th filing revealed the worth of his company’s retail and entertainment businesses.

A few things to know about Wang — he’s 58, from western China near the border with Tibet, comes from a military family, and is known for singing Tibetan and Mongolian folk songs at meetings.

That sounds very Buffett-like…

To get the full break down of Wang’s wealth, head to Bloomberg>

