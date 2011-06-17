On Wanderfly, Brands Will Plan Your Vacation For You

Wanderfly, the nifty travel-planning startup we covered in March, is announcing a slew of media partnerships.



Wanderfly lets you pick places to go and things to do based on themes, like “Nightlife” or “Food”, and then organise them into lists. It’s pretty and useful.

With this partnership, brands like Mint.com, the History channel and Flavorpill curated a bunch of interesting destinations related to their focus. So Mashable’s page explores the “most tech-savvy destinations.”

The partnership involves 16 brands and is a cool way for the startup to get exposure. We spoke with Wanderfly co-founder Christy Liu who told us the company is seeing 20% month-over-month traffic growth, so things seem to be doing well.

Photo: Wanderfly

Don’t Miss Our Tour Of Wanderfly →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.