This Old Man Lets Strangers Walk Through His Manhattan Apartment Filled With Antiques

Photo: Vimeo/Mark Cersosimo and Kelsey Holtaway
Filmmakers Kelsey Holtaway and Mark Cersosimo stumbled upon Anthony Pisano’s East Village home — which looks more like an antique shop than a living space — on a warm November night:
As we began to walk in, a man sitting out front warned us that we were welcome to explore, but nothing inside was for sale. Our interests piqued, we began to browse through the collections the man out front had built throughout his life.
They wound up creating a short documentary of Pisano. In it, the charming old man, who was profiled by The New York Times in 2010, takes us on a tour of his apartment stuffed with clocks, jewelry, old photos, and much more.
Anthony Pisano has lived in his apartment near Thompson Square Park in lower Manhattan for 34 years.
Pisano, a singer and former merchant marine, has been building his collection of lamps, clocks, music and other trinkets for more than three decades. He says he buys anything that appeals to him.
He gets 20 to 30 people at a time during the summer. Some people even come back to show their friends.
Pisano isn't concerned with theft. According to him, not one item has been stolen and if someone wants an item, he'll gladly give it to them.
While some senior citizens feel discarded at this point in their life, Pisano feels acknowledged by all those who pass through his place.
