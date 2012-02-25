This Old Man Lets Strangers Walk Through His Manhattan Apartment Filled With Antiques





Photo: Vimeo/Mark Cersosimo and Kelsey Holtaway

Filmmakers Kelsey Holtaway and Mark Cersosimo stumbled upon Anthony Pisano’s East Village home — which looks more like an antique shop than a living space — on a warm November night:

As we began to walk in, a man sitting out front warned us that we were welcome to explore, but nothing inside was for sale. Our interests piqued, we began to browse through the collections the man out front had built throughout his life.

They wound up creating a short documentary of Pisano. In it, the charming old man, who was profiled by The New York Times in 2010, takes us on a tour of his apartment stuffed with clocks, jewelry, old photos, and much more.

