Wander Is The First TechStars 2012 Startup To Announce A $1 Million+ Round

Jeremy Fisher and Keenan Cummings’ stealth startup Wander is the first TechStars New York 2012 startup to announce a big funding round.Wander was in our list of 25 New York City Startups To Watch.



The team of five has raised $1.2 million led by NextView Ventures’ Rob Go and Jeff Clavier’s SoftTech VC.

SV Angel, Google Ventures, Red Swan, Collaborative Fund, some angels and TechStars also contributed to the financing.

Wander isn’t Fisher’s first startup. He founded a startup that’s flying on auto pilot called Dinevore. Dinevore is a platform for sharing restaurant recommendations, like Yelp.

Fisher is vague about his new multi-platform startup, which will be launching in the next few months.

“It’s a way to see the world through others’ eyes. It’s the intersection of location and curation,” he says mysteriously. ‘We saw a gap between curation and location that wasn’t being tapped. There are improvised user behaviours happening on other networks that we’ve observed, and this is a platform for those behaviours.”

Wander will be both “expressive and vicarious,” he says. It won’t be about saving places to try later, and it wasn’t an idea spun out from Dinevore.

We asked TechStars New York founder David Tisch for some more insight. He was equally vague.

“I think Jeremy and Keenan have identified a space that people are truly passionate and aspirational about, places, that hasn’t been truly captured on the web, and Wander captures how beautiful and inspiring places can be.”

So we turned to Fisher’s lead investor, Rob Go. Go wasn’t much help either. “There is something missing that impairs our ability to really explore the world around us in a way that is fun, aspirational and also useful,” he writes. “That’s what Wander looks to achieve.”

From all of that, we assume Wander will be this: A photo and quote-heavy Tumblr for places you wish you could go, or your friends have already been to.

While we wait for Wander to reveal itself, you can check out the puzzling blog of inspiring quotes and graphics it recently put up.

