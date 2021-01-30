NBCUniversal Television Distribution/Disney Platform Distribution/CBS Television Distribution ‘The Office’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ are just two shows that served as inspiration for ‘WandaVision.’

“WandaVision” is Marvel’s first ever Disney Plus TV show.

Each episode is made in the style of famous sitcoms from the decade in which the episode is set.

We’ve curated a list of every TV show “WandaVision” is based on, from “Bewitched” to “The Office.”

“WandaVision,” Marvel’s first ever Disney Plus show, is a bold and wacky new adventure that sets out phase four of the MCU into all sorts of new and exciting directions.

For a show so new and avant-garde, however, the making of “WandaVision” is entrenched in the old. Each episode of the series takes place across numeral decades, starting out with the 1950s in episode one and, presumably, leading up to the present day of the MCU and perhaps even further as we make our way through the series.

Each episode is presented in the style of a very famous sitcom or two from the same decade in which the episode is set. That means we are getting a lot of retro TV shows that, for some viewers depending on their age, will be a trip back to their childhoods.

There are a lot of old TV shows that have inspired the creation and style of “WandaVision” and some may be more obvious than others. Part of the fun of the show, aside from trying to work out the darker mystery at the heart of the show that is slowly being revealed to us, is guessing which TV shows inspired which episodes.

Insider has curated a list of every TV show and sitcom that “WandaVision” is based on, copies, references, or is inspired by. Scroll down to take a look.

‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’

CBS Enterprises/Paul Brownstein Productions ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ was created by Carl Reiner.

“The Dick Van Dyke Show” followed a writer on a TV comedy show (Dick Van Dyke) and his escapades at work mixed in with the domestic life of his wife (Mary Tyler Moore).

This show was one of the main inspirations for “WandaVision,” with MCU supremo Kevin Feige and “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman even having lunch with Van Dyke himself to learn more about how the show was made.

Shakman told ET: “We learned from Dick Van Dyke that their number one rule for how they approached anything was that if it couldn’t happen in real life, it can’t happen on the show … That was very helpful in how we approached the tone of it.”

Although “WandaVision’s” first episode, “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience,” was set in the 1950s, Shakman said that the episode was a “homage” to Van Dyke’s show, which was made in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, Wanda actress Elizabeth Olsen said the first episode was “a big love song to ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ We tried to film it as authentic to that time period as possible.”

‘I Love Lucy’

CBS Films/CBS Television Distribution ‘I Love Lucy’ starred Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

“I Love Lucy” starred Lucille Ball as a housewife in upstate New York trying her best to get into show business with the help of her husband (Ball’s then real-life husband, Desi Arnaz) and her friends.

This show was also an inspiration for the first episode, with Lucy herself being a muse to Olsen’s performance as Wanda, right the way across the series.

Olsen told Collider: “I accidentally threw in some Lucy in the ’70s, just because there was so much physical comedy.”

Shakman said the first episode homaged “I Love Lucy,” while one specific image clearly harks back to “I Love Lucy.” Back in the 1930s and up to the 1950s and 60s, there was a rule that said the image of a man and woman in bed together is one for TV shows to avoid. Therefore, many TV shows showed their married couples in twin single beds rather than sharing a double bed, and “I Love Lucy” became synonymous with that image as the most popular sitcom of that time.

Wanda and Vision replicate this image in episode two, “Don’t Touch That Dial.”

‘Bewitched’

Sony Pictures Television ‘Bewitched’ was created by Sol Saks.

“Bewitched” is a classic TV show that has since been remade several times, including a 2005 movie starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. The show starred Elizabeth Montgomery as a witch who marries a normal man and tries to live a normal life as a housewife.

When Olsen appeared on “Jimmy Kimmy Live!” to promote “WandaVision,” the actress described the show’s second episode as “our 60s ‘Bewitched’ episode.’

Olsen also said that they filmed in front of a live studio audience, and used “practical special effects on strings” much like they would have used on “Bewitched.”

“The whole thing was so silly and so much fun,” Olsen said. She also told Collider that her performance was “an amalgamation of Mary Tyler Moore and Elizabeth Montgomery.”

‘I Dream of Jeannie’

Sony Pictures Television ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ was created by Sidney Sheldon.

Another reference point for the second episode was the 1960s sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie,” about a 2,000-year-old genie who falls in love with her new master, an astronaut.

The segment in the second episode of “WandaVision,” where Vision swallows a piece of gum and begins to malfunction, was partly inspired by “I Dream of Jeannie.”

‘The Brady Bunch’

CBS Television Distribution ‘The Brady Bunch’ was created by Sherwood Schwartz.

“The Brady Bunch” followed a huge blended family with six children all living together. The show was a clear inspiration for episode three of the series, with the theme song (again by Lopez and Anderson) and title card evoking the classic ’70s show.

Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau in the show, told The Wrap that “we’re in a ‘Brady Bunch’ situation” in this third episode.

Meanwhile, director Matt Shakman told Collider: “There are so many legendary sitcoms throughout time, but ‘Taxi’ doesn’t really relate to this show where ‘The Brady Bunch’ does. There are key reference points that were about this idea of family, and oftentimes, that does age pretty well.”

‘Good Times’

PITS Films/Embassy Telecommunications/Embassy Communications/Columbia Pictures Television/Columbia TriStar Television/Sony Pictures Television ‘Good Times’ was created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans and developed by Norman Lear.

“Good Times” was a spin-off series of “Maude,” which was actually a spin-off series of “All in the Family.” “Good Times” followed a poor family doing their best in the Chicago housing projects.

Parris used this show as her “point of reference and source,” the actress told The Wrap.

“It’s like a clash of lots of elements and characters, and you’re like, how does this fit? Does that fit? It’s kind of off … I guess it’s meant to be off.”

‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’

20th Television ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ was created by James L. Brooks and Allan Burns.

This groundbreaking show starred Mary Tyler Moore as an unmarried and independent woman focused on her career as a producer at a news program.

Olsen told Collider that her performance was based on “an amalgamation of Mary Tyler Moore and Elizabeth Montgomery.” The latter was the star of “Bewitched,” while the former was the titular star of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Plus, Moore also starred in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

‘Full House’

Warner Bros. Television Distribution ‘Full House’ was created by Jeff Franklin.

“Full House” featured John Stamos as a widowed father struggling to raise his children, so he brings in his brother-in-law and his best friend to help him out.

While “Full House” wasn’t replicated for an episode like “The Dick Van Dyke Show” or “Bewitched” was, “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer told Emmy Magazine that “Full House” is embedded “in the fabric of what we’re doing.”

This gives an extra layer of meta to an already meta show since “Full House” starred the Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley – the older sisters of Wanda herself, Elizabeth Olsen.

Olsen commented on this herself in an interview with EW: “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on ‘Full House’].”

‘Modern Family’

20th Television ‘Modern Family’ was created by Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan.

This acclaimed show followed three different, diverse households who are all family and are connected by patriarch Jay (Ed O’Neil).

While “Modern Family” has yet to feature in “WandaVision” in the episodes we’ve seen, we could see it crop up in future episodes.

Kevin Feige told Empire Magazine that while the early episodes focus on TV shows and sitcoms from the golden age of TV, “WandaVision” does go right up to more modern-day shows.

“We go up to the ‘Modern Family’ and ‘The Office’ style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style,” Feige said.

‘The Office’

NBCUniversal Television Distribution ‘The Office’ was developed by Greg Daniels, based off of the British TV series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

A remake of the British series created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, “The Office” followed the lives of employees at a paper company doing office jobs, led by their hapless manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell).

Feige’s reveal to Empire Magazine also applies here, as he specifically namechecks “The Office” as a show that “WandaVision” leads up to.

It would be pretty great to see Wanda and Vision as Pam and Jim, but we’d be super interested to see who would take on the role of Michael Scott if indeed we do get a “The Office” episode of “WandaVision.”

‘Out of This World’

NBCUniversal Television Distribution ‘Out of This World’ was created by John Boni and Bob Booker.

This lesser-known show followed the life of a teenage girl who happens to be half-alien and, therefore, has super-powers.

Creator Jac Schaeffer spoke passionately about “Out of This World” in an interview with Uproxx. Specifically, Schaeffer referenced the pilot episode of the series.

Schaeffer said: “You’re in this silly little sitcom and everything is very twee and unexpected … She’s holding cards or something, and she suddenly drops them and then puts her hands together, and it’s really weird and creepy. And that was a big influence on me, with the rupture of the sitcom tone.”

‘The Twilight Zone’

CBS Television Distribution ‘The Twilight Zone’ was created by Rod Serling.

Not all of “WandaVision’s” influences were sitcoms, however, as the Marvel team were greatly inspired by a particularly spooky TV show that is also a Disney favourite thanks to the Tower of Terror ride at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios. Yep, “The Twilight Zone.”

This classic anthology show has since been remade by Jordan Peele, which follows the same premise of the original: A narrator takes viewers through different spooky and eerie stories that take place in … The Twilight Zone.

“WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer told Collider: “‘The Twilight Zone’ is an enormous influence on me, personally. I really think that’s actually how I learned to tell stories. it was so incredibly deft at that turn, where you think you’re in one thing, and then suddenly it’s flipped on its head. We were all incredibly enamoured of that.”

In the same interview, director Matt Shakman agreed: “Going into a ‘Twilight Zone’ space, we talked about the period shows that addressed the odd and the strange, and how we could embrace that.”

