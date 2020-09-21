9 details you may have missed in the 'WandaVision' trailer

Marvel Studios Wanda and Vision appear to be living out their happily ever after in ‘WandaVision,’ but are things really as they seem?

The first trailer for “WandaVision” was released during the 2020 Emmys.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision in the Disney Plus series that will debut in “late 2020.”

When does this take place and how is Vision even alive after getting killed in “Avengers: Infinity War”?

These are two very good questions as we watch the duo try and blend into a suburban town where something seems amiss.

From a nod to Vision’s original comic costume to a character introduced in “Captain Marvel,” Insider breaks down everything you need to know from the trailer for the upcoming Marvel show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In case there was any question, the show takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Marvel Studios Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced info about the series at SDCC in 2019.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that when the show was first announced during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in 2019.

That’s a bit confusing since Vision still has the mind stone in his head.

Marvel Studios/Disney+ That stone shouldn’t exist.

Vision is seen wearing the stone in the trailer when he’s told he’s dead.

If you recall, Thanos ripped the stone out of his forehead at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” in order to complete his Infinity stone collection. He then destroyed all of the stones after using them.

If you’re questioning whether or not everything in the trailer is really happening, the newspaper in Vision’s hand may provide a hint.

Marvel Studios That would never be a major news headline, suggesting Wanda and Vision are living in a fantasy world.

The top headline on the Westview Herald reads, “Little Baby June’s First Word Tickles Mother…”

In any real world, that’s not front page news.

Another hint that something’s off may be teased in the way the trailer changes its aspect ratio.

Marvel Studios You may have missed this the first time around. The frame changes as Wanda gets asked questions she can’t answer.

Take another look at the scope of the trailer. It starts as a square scene that would fit in an old TV box. It’s as if we’re viewing everything through the lens of a ’50s comedy (like “I Love Lucy”). The laugh track plays perfectly into setting the scene for something like “The Truman Show,” where everything’s just a little too perfect.

Once Wanda and Vision are asked real questions about their lives that they’re unsure how to answer, the facade starts to fall. With it, the picture in the trailer expands to a wider view as if the curtains are being drawn back.

What about those children? The trailer shows Wanda and Vision with, what appear to be, twin boys.

Marvel Studios/Disney+ Is that Wiccan and Speed?

In previous footage for “WandaVision,” we’ve seen Wanda with a full pregnant belly. Here, they’re holding two infants.

In the comics, Wanda and Vision have twin boys named Wiccan and Speed who eventually become members of a superhero group named the Young Avengers. That certainly could be the Disney Plus endgame for something we may see down the line.

Monica Rambeau makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

Marvel, Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) appears to get thrown by Wanda in the trailer.

We were introduced to a young Monica in “Captain Marvel.”

At SDCC 2019, Feige introduced announced Teyonah Parris plays the adult version of the character in “WandaVision.”

Screenrant previously reported we’ll see Rambeau suit up as a member of an intergalactic organisation, S.W.O.R.D., headed by none other than Nick Fury. But fans know Rambeau becomes a few different heroes in the comics.

While on stage at SDCC, Parris said it’s a dream to be a Marvel superhero. So don’t be surprised if we see her wind up with some powers.

Wanda is seen in her iconic Scarlet Witch costume.

Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics From the context of the trailer, it appears as if she may be dressed up for Halloween.

Wanda is momentarily seen wearing a cape and headdress that look like a ringer for her character’s comic look. Part of the trailer appears to take place during Halloween so she may be dressed for a party.

Vision is seen in his Silver Age comics costume.

Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics Vision gets a comic makeover as well.

Wanda isn’t the only one seen wearing a tribute to a comic look. Paul Bettany gives us a retro Vision look as he walks about.

OK. But is all of this even really taking place? We may not be looking at reality as we know it.

Marvel Studios You can see a much sadder Wanda making furniture disappear and reappear which may suggest she’s altering her reality.

According to the show’s official description, the show “is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision-two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives-begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

Vision learns in the trailer that he’s actually dead. It’s highly possible that Wanda – arguably the most powerful superhero in the MCU – conjured a complete alternate reality to cope with Vision’s loss and carry out her own happily ever after. During one moment in the trailer, we can see Wanda making objects appear and disappear at will.

It’s also possible there’s another villain or character who is manipulating this reality to make Wanda/Scarlet Witch believe she’s living out a happy life with Vision. Why? They could be trying to protect and soothe her from herself if she’s not dealing with Vision’s death well. Remember, Wanda also lost her brother in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and Vision was there to help her grieve and move forward.

Another alternative is that someone may be keeping Wanda in a false reality to prevent her from stopping some other grave danger in the world.

Either way, we’re prepared to grab some tissues as we follow Wanda and Vision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.