'WandaVision' references a heartbreaking 'Avengers: Infinity War' moment and fans are overwhelmed

Marvel Studios Wanda is seeing things on episode four of ‘WandaVision’… or is she just seeing things clearly?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “WandaVision.”

In a quick moment on episode four, Wanda sees a flash of Vision dead, catching fans off guard.

A nod to “Avengers: Infinity War,” “WandaVision” has hinted that moment is haunting Wanda.

Friday’s “WandaVision” contains a heart-wrenching throwback to “Avengers: Infinity War” we weren’t hoping to see again anytime soon.

Near the episode’s end, after an upset Wanda kicks Monica Rambeau out of her fantasy alternate reality (more on that here), Vision re-enters their home.

When Wanda looks at him though, something isn’t right.

He appears as we last saw him in 2018’s “Infinity War,” dead, with the colour drained out of him and the yellow Infinity stone, which gave him life, viciously torn from his scalp by Thanos.

Marvel Studios This moment feels straight out of a horror movie.

In response, Wanda immediately averts her eyes and gasps, refusing to meet his gaze.

Marvel Studios Wanda can’t even look at dead Vision.

We don’t blame her. The eyeless Vision is a bit jarring to look at.

It’s a moment fans weren’t expecting to see, either.

Me when dead Vision popped up in tonight episode of #WandaVison pic.twitter.com/C2w1C0gqIu — Brandon (@FabBrandon14) January 29, 2021

Yknow seeing vision die in theatres almost three years ago was already terrifying enough…but this was on a different level. Legit got jump scared #WandaVisionspoilers #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/FLUgpFybtB — Mike Villarreal (@Michael21GA) January 29, 2021

• i was so scared when wanda turned around to see vision was dead ???? — amy doesn’t want leaks ❀ wandavision spoilers (@aquariusloki_) January 29, 2021

– The twins started crying again after Wanda fixed the walls. It really is going to be like in the comics, that they exists as long as she’s thinking of them. Same with Vision, she wasn’t thinking of him alive, that’s why she saw him dead. pic.twitter.com/u50tyZdKjv — alias – WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) January 29, 2021

When Vision inquires if anything’s wrong, Wanda steadies herself. The next time she looks up at Vision, he’s perfectly fine again.

Why this is important: Is Vision dead? Most likely.



One of the main questions of the series is whether or not Vision is alive, something both Jimmy and Darcy question on Friday’s episode.

Marvel Studios Jimmy Woo has the same questions as us.

For the record, we most certainly believe Vision’s dead â€” or as dead as a piece of artificial intelligence can be. There’s always the chance some version of him could be brought back in 2022’s “Black Panther” sequel.

If you recall, Shuri was trying her best to save Vision before Thanos came along and ripped the mind stone out of his head in “Infinity War.”

Why it’s more important: Wanda has likely been tortured by reliving this moment over and over again in her head

Marvel Studios Wanda is just trying to keep it together.

Though this is the first time we see Wanda envision Vision dead on the series, there’s evidence that Wanda is suffering from some sort of PTSD after his death.

She may be experiencing or playing Vision’s death over and over again in her mind.

This is heavily hinted at on the “WandaVision” series premiere.



23 hints on ‘WandaVision’ that tease what’s really happening on the Marvel show



Revisit the uncomfortable dinner conversation with the Harts. When Mr. Hart starts choking, pay special attention to Wanda and the sounds in the background.

Then pause the show and fast-forward two hours and nine minutes into “Avengers: Endgame.”

The choking scenes between Mr. Hart and Thanos choking Vision appear to directly parallel one another.

Marvel Studios, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider Do you see a similarity?

As Thanos rips the golden gemstone from Vision’s head, you can hear a distinct shattering noise. Thanos then tosses Vision’s lifeless corpse to the ground with a thud.

Similarly, the longer Mr. Hart chokes, the intense dinner moment crescendos to the sound of, what appears to be, a shattering bulb. Hart drops to the floor the moment it occurs.

In both scenarios, Wanda is unable to help the person suffering.



Friday’s ‘WandaVision’ has a direct connection to ‘Avengers: Endgame’



Though Wanda was incapacitated in “Infinity War” at the time of Vision’s death, it appears as if she is playing out Vision’s final moments in her head and her inability to do anything to change his fate.

It may be reason she created an alternate reality so she doesn’t need to accept, process, and grieve his death. We’ll have to wait for more of “WandaVision” to know for sure.

Disney Plus releases new episodes of the Marvel series Fridays at midnight PT.

