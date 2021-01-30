'WandaVision' has a subtle throwback to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' that may make you emotional

Marvel Studios ‘WandaVision’ reveals that Jimmy Woo finally perfected close-up magic.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “WandaVision,” season one, episode four.

Jimmy Woo does a quick close-up magic trick.

It’s a subtle throwback to a trick Scott Lang did in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The latest episode of “WandaVision” takes us back to a monumental moment in “Avengers: Endgame” and starts to peel back the mystery of what’s really going on in the mysterious Disney Plus show.

Among a number of references and nods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Friday’s episode had a subtle callback to “Ant-Man and the Wasp” that probably had fans smiling wide.

When Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) first meets FBI agent Jimmy Woo, he introduces himself by smoothly pulling out one of his cards.

Marvel Studios

If you’re a big Marvel fan, you probably noticed this moment was a clever callback to 2018’s “Ant-Man” sequel.

In the film, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is under house arrest. He decides to spend his time learning magic in order to entertain his daughter, Cassie.

Marvel Studios Paul Rudd had two years to perfect close-up magic after helping Captain America escape in ‘Civil War.’

He gets so good at it that he impresses Woo, who was Lang’s parole officer at the time.

Marvel Studios Jimmy adorably becomes obsessed with magic in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

In “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” Woo becomes so intrigued by the close-up trick that he’s seen trying to learn it himself.

Marvel Studios Jimmy didn’t quite master the close-up magic in 2018’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp.’

On “WandaVision,” it looks like he finally mastered the sleight of hand.

Fans liked the subtle callback.

The consensus among my friends is that we are very proud of Jimmy Woo for mastering his close-up magic, and that he is The Man (in the fun way this time). — Thempeached, plural. (@dominomask) January 29, 2021

Jimmy Woo finally learned close up magic!!! — Jaclyn: The Lesbian Jedi (@Jbandos) January 29, 2021

Holy crap, #WandaVision is good. That last few minutes of today's episode made me genuinely cringe. Also, can we give credit for little details? Like the fact that Jimmy Woo has clearly spent time learning sleight of hand magic after being impressed with Scott Lang in Ant-Man 2? — Sebastian Tug (@TugSebastian) January 29, 2021

If you thought about the moment a bit more, it may have made you a bit emotional.

Lang went missing at the end of “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

We later learned everyone believed he disappeared in the Blip along with half the universe when Thanos snapped his fingers using the Infinity Gauntlet in “Avengers: Infinity War.” That wasn’t the case. He was just lost in the Quantum Realm for five years (Another totally not normal thing).

We don’t know for certain whether or not Woo disappeared in the Blip.

Let’s say he survived.

If that’s the case, and Woo thought Lang vanished, he may have pushed forward to finish mastering those close-up magic tricks as a nod to his friend he may have thought gone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.