'WandaVision' is coming to Disney Plus by the end of 2020. Watch the first full trailer that shows the superheroes raising a family.

Marvel Vision returns to the MCU in ‘WandaVision.’

The first full trailer for “WandaVision” debuted on ABC during the 2020 Emmy awards.

The trailer shows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living a suburban life as the superheroes attempt to raise twins.

But something seems off considering Vision was “killed” during the events of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“WandaVision” will be the first Marvel series to debut on Disney Plus.

CEO Bob Iger previously announced the show was moving up to be released in December 2020 instead of spring 2021. It’s currently unknown if it will be released in December or sooner.

The first full trailer for the highly-anticipated “WandaVision” Disney Plus series is finally here.

“WandaVision” wasn’t supposed to be the first original Marvel Studios’ original series on Disney Plus. “Falcon and the Winter Solider” was originally supposed to debut in August 2020 until it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

The series brings back Paul Bettany’s Vision after the android was “killed” by Wanda, and again by Thanos, in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Wanda and Vision appear to be living their own picturesque life that’s part 1950s comedy as they begin raising two twin children. If you’re familiar with the comics, Wanda and Vision had two children, twin boys. The interesting part here is that their super-powered sons, Wiccan and Speed, become members of a superhero group named the Young Avengers, which may be the Disney Plus endgame for another streaming series or original movies down the line.

Marvel Studios Is this real or a dream? Something in between?

How is any of this possible? Well, as the first trailer suggests, everything may not be as it seems.

“This story is definitely something unexpected and surprising as well as something we could only do on a long-form series,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said.

The official poster for “WandaVision” teases that Wanda may be tuned out of reality and into a fake one that is helping her cope with Vision’s loss.

The official synopsis for the show makes us think this isn’t going to wind up having a happy ending for Wanda:

“The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Visionâ€”two super-powered beings living idealised suburban livesâ€”begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

There is no set release date yet for “WandaVision.” It is set to debut on Disney Plus at some time in “late 2020.”

