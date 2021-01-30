Friday's 'WandaVision' has a direct connection to 'Avengers: Endgame' and finally hints at what's really going on in the Marvel show

Marvel Studios Friday’s episode of ‘WandaVision’ takes us back to the moment when Tony Stark snapped his fingers in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for “WandaVision” season one, episode four.

The episode kicks off right after Tony Stark snaps the Iron Gauntlet in “Avengers: Endgame.”

By the end, we start to get a feeling that Wanda may not be the direct heroine of our story anymore.

If you’ve been confused trying to figure out what’s going on in “WandaVision” or have found it to be a bit slow, episode four is the one you want to watch.

Not only does it start to peel back the layers of what’s really going on with these happy-go-lucky sitcom-themed episodes, but it also serves as a mini-sequel to 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” making it an emotional must-watch for longtime fans.

‘WandaVision’ directly addresses ‘the Blip.’



At the episode’s start, we’re brought back to the moment where the Avengers save the universe, undoing the events of “Infinity War” where Thanos shockingly made half of the universe disappear in 2018.

We don’t see the Avengers on screen, though. Instead, we effectively see what happened right after Tony Stark snapped his fingers, bringing back the lives of everyone lost in, what Marvel calls, the Blip.

Marvel Studios If the opening moments of episode four were a bit confusing to you, it’s because they were undoing the blip.

Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), introduced in “Captain Marvel” as a young girl, rematerializes in a hospital, disoriented. As she runs through its halls confused as others randomly reappear, she learns a grim truth Marvel fans already know. She’s been missing for five years.

We learn, that for her, it’s only felt like minutes.

The episode’s effective intro answered one of fan’s biggest questions after seeing “Endgame”: When people returned from being “snapped,” did they rematerialize exactly where they vanished? Yes.

Marvel Studios We never physically saw people start to return to the flesh in ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ So this was satisfying to see on screen. Thankfully, for Monica Rambeau, she was at a hospital when she disappeared.

Half of the episode starts to follow Monica as she adjusts to life, quite well, after returning. We learn that’s not the case for everyone. It’s fascinating to watch because fans never received scenes of people readjusting to their lives after missing for years on end.



Since 2019’s “Endgame” is the last big Marvel movie (“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is technically a Sony film) to have been released before the coronavirus pandemic, this episode feels very much like a direct sequel to the “Avengers” film.

We finally get a concrete answer about S.W.O.R.D.



Marvel Studios Here’s S.W.O.R.D. headquarters. We’re not told where it’s located, but in ‘Captain Marvel,’ S.W.O.R.D. founder Maria Rambeau lived in Louisiana.

If you have been watching “WandaVision,” searching for answers to what’s going on in this Marvel series, the majority of the episode shifts perspectives to tell the story from a different perspective outside of Wanda’s home of Westview, New Jersey.

We learn Monica’s been a member of S.W.O.R.D. â€” the Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division â€” for years. Since Thanos, the group is keeping an eye out for any more cosmic threats to the universe. Makes sense!

Marvel Studios A news headline reads, ‘The Blip Brings Back Loved Ones.’

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the show’s Easter eggs and hints, the group name shouldn’t come as a surprise. The group’s symbol has been popping up on the show. We talked a bit about the group here.



Monica’s first assignment back is to check out some “missing person’s” report in Westview. She quickly learns she’s dealing with much more than one missing person.

So what is going on in ‘WandaVision?’ We’re still figuring that out, but we have a better idea that Wanda is likely holding a town hostage for her own happiness.



Marvel Studios Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo have no idea what they’re dealing with.

As Monica gets to Westview, she connects with FBI agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) from the “Ant-Man” films. (Honestly, it’s finally cool to start seeing these characters from other corners of the MCU converge together on screen.)

Monica and Jimmy quickly learn they’re not dealing with a missing person. They’re dealing with a missing town. The Jersey cops they interrogate don’t seem aware that a place named Westview ever existed.

It appears as if Wanda has trapped all of the inhabitants of Westview inside some sort of forcefield. Monica gets sucked into the town when she gets too close to the barrier. It’s unclear whether or not she was able to get out on her own (probably not), so that’s why we see her in the first few episodes as “Geraldine.”

Marvel Studios Monica appears to get sucked into Wanda’s reality.

Meanwhile, Agent Woo and S.W.O.R.D. descend upon Westview to figure out what’s going on with a team of outside experts.

In the process, we get reintroduced to Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings). It turns out that it wasn’t just us who was watching Wanda and Vision inside of a sitcom for the past three weeks.

Darcy discovers Wanda is broadcasting a sitcom of her perfect life and she and Jimmy were just as baffled as fans were by the meaning of it.

Marvel Studios After the Blip, Jimmy Woo doesn’t know what to expect from the MCU anymore.

As fans and media outlets, including Insider, have been keeping track of all of the hints in “WandaVision” that may allude to what’s really going on in the show, so was Jimmy on a board of his own.

Marvel Studios Jimmy, like us, wonders if Vision actually is alive. He also ponders if Skrulls (see: ‘Captain Marvel’) are involved.

It appears as if Wanda, believed to be one of the most powerful Avengers, is keeping an entire town of people hostage against their will so she can live out her own happily ever after with Vision (even though he died in “Infinity War” and she seems aware of that).



The townspeople, as has been hinted, seem aware of just how powerful she may be and may be afraid to upset her. As a result, they’re likely playing along for their safety. As Wanda seemingly has the ability to create her own realities, she most likely also has the potential power to destroy them and the inhabitants inside them at her will.

Marvel Studios What did we learn in episode four of ‘WandaVision’? Don’t mess with Wanda’s happiness.

If you’re getting dark Wanda vibes from episode four, not so fast. Don’t villainize Wanda.

It seems her idyllic version of Westview is currently her way of coping with a loss she can’t accept. The way “WandaVision” appears to be tackling her grief through her abilities seems brilliant.

