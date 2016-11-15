Wanda Sykes slammed Trump and flipped off her booing crowd: 'F--- all y'all'

When a crowd booed her for criticising President-elect Donald Trump, Wanda Sykes didn’t back down.

The comedian clashed with her audience over the weekend when she did stand-up for a Comics Come Home fundraiser in Boston.

“I am certain this is not the first time we’ve elected a racist, sexist, homophobic president,” Sykes said Sykes during her set. “He ain’t the first one. He’s just the first confirmed one.”

Certain members of the thousands in the audience at the TD Garden quickly started responding negatively, and Sykes quickly fired back at them in turn.

“F— you, motherf—ers,” Sykes said in response. “F— all y’all. F— all y’all.”

She proceeded to point toward audience members and repeat, “F— you.”

“The evidence is there,” she said. “How can you say he’s not racist? ‘Grab them by the p—y’? How can you say he’s not sexist?”

The Boston Herald reports that the Trump criticism came five minutes into her set, and Sykes stayed on the stage to tell other, non-political jokes.

But Sykes reportedly then flipped off audience members as she left the stage when they continued to boo her at the end of her set.

You can watch video of part of Sykes’ stand-up set below:

