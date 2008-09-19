WaMu Competition Now Includes Five Buyers

We just spoke with someone very bright who said, think about who planted the story, when following the news.



FT: Five banks have come forward to evaluate Washington Mutual’s financial records as part of an auction process run by WaMu’s adviser, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

WaMu shares rose 14 per cent on Thursday after news it had put itself up for sale. The five banks that have looked through the WaMu materials include JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, HSBC and Banco Santander, the people familiar said. It was unclear whether any of them intended to make an offer for WaMu.

