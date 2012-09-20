Abby Wambach Scored The Luckiest Goal Of Her Life Last Night

Since breaking into the mainstream at the 2011 World Cup, Abby Wambach has scored some majestic goals for the US women’s national team.



This is not one of them.

The US beat Australia 6-2 in an exhibition match last night, and the highlight (lowlight?) of the match came when the ball ricocheted off Wambach’s foot, bounded into the air, and finally took a top-spin bounce into the back of the net.

They all count the same though:

