The world’s wealthiest family just revealed these telltale risk-off stock moves

The investment firm for the world’s wealthiest family just revealed traditionally risk-off stock moves, including more exposure to short-term Treasury funds and less exposure to emerging-market stocks.
The Walton Investment Team, or WIT, held around $US5 ($AU7) billion in stocks and exchange-traded funds at the end of the third quarter, most of which was invested in low-cost ETFs, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
WIT, which manages a portfolio for the family behind retail giant Walmart, increased its stake in the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by adding 9.66 million shares. The position amounts to $US1.36 ($AU2) billion, up from $US593.1 ($AU806) million.
The firm also shored up its investments in the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF.
Meanwhile, WIT decreased its exposure to the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets fund by nearly 5 million shares, which now amounts to just $US1.8 ($AU2) billion.
The Walton family’s fortune stood at about $US238 ($AU323) billion earlier this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, half of which is due to Walmart.
Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1950, and his descendants were previously very low-key about their enormous wealth. But that has become increasingly difficult since the SEC requires those managing more than $US100 ($AU136) million in stocks to disclose holdings, Bloomberg reported.
WIT was launched in 2020 and is an “affiliate” of the main office that manages the Walton family fortune, a representative told Bloomberg earlier this year.