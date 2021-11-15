The world’s wealthiest family just revealed these telltale risk-off stock moves

Walton family members, from left to right, Rob, Alice, and Jim. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The investment firm for the world’s wealthiest family just revealed more exposure to short-term Treasury funds.

The Walton Investment Team also decreased its exposure to emerging-market stocks.

The Walton family’s fortune stood at about $US238 ($AU323) billion earlier this year, half of which is due to Walmart.

The Walton Investment Team, or WIT, held around $US5 ($AU7) billion in stocks and exchange-traded funds at the end of the third quarter, most of which was invested in low-cost ETFs, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing regulatory filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

WIT, which manages a portfolio for the family behind retail giant Walmart, increased its stake in the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by adding 9.66 million shares. The position amounts to $US1.36 ($AU2) billion, up from $US593.1 ($AU806) million.

The firm also shored up its investments in the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF.

Meanwhile, WIT decreased its exposure to the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets fund by nearly 5 million shares, which now amounts to just $US1.8 ($AU2) billion.

The Walton family’s fortune stood at about $US238 ($AU323) billion earlier this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, half of which is due to Walmart.

Sam Walton founded Walmart in 1950, and his descendants were previously very low-key about their enormous wealth. But that has become increasingly difficult since the SEC requires those managing more than $US100 ($AU136) million in stocks to disclose holdings, Bloomberg reported.

WIT was launched in 2020 and is an “affiliate” of the main office that manages the Walton family fortune, a representative told Bloomberg earlier this year.