Bryan Cranston Uses 'Walter White' Character To Help High Schooler Get A Prom Date

AMC Bryan Cranston

If Walter White tells you to go on a prom date with someone, you go — and you don’t ask questions.

That’s what high schooler Stefan Montana must have been thinking as he cornered Bryan Cranston near the stage door of his Broadway play “All The Way,” hoping the “Breaking Bad” actor could help him get a date to the prom.

Playing off one of the White character’s most famous quotes, Cranston said to the camera, “If you don’t go to the prom with Stefan, your best course of action would be to tread lightly.”

Luckily, it worked.

Here’s the actual proposal video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And this is a longer version, which shows Montana’s request:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Mediaite)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.