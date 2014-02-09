Walter White's Parody Facebook Video Will Bring Back 'Breaking Bad' Memories

You probably noticed your friends posts and watched your own Facebook “Look Back” video earlier this week, which highlighted big moments, photos, and posts from users on the social network’s 10-year anniversary.

Not surprisingly, parody videos have emerged. The hilarious “honest look back” showed what the videos should really look like, but another from comedy duo Derick Watts & The Sunday Blues shows what the video might have looked like for Walter White, the main character in ‘Breaking Bad’ — one of the best television shows ever made.

Among White’s most-liked posts: A photo of the RV he and Jesse cooked meth in with the caption, “Got a sweet new ride! Life is a highway.” Another photo of White in his black “Heisenberg” hat comes with the caption, “Bought a hat and sunglasses today! #YOLO.”

For those nostalgic for Breaking Bad, the video is pretty cool. Take a look:

