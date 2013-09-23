Walter White And Bashar Al Assad Share The New Yorker Cover

Breaking Bad’s cancerous chemist Walter White is the most popular guy nowadays on TV. On the flip side, the world is grappling over how to deal with Bashar Al Assad allegedly gassing his own people with chemical weapons.

So The New Yorker cover should take everyone by surprise: TV’s most popular chemist Walter White has been usurped by the world’s most unpopular dictator.

