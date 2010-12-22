Walter Shimoon, The Man Accused Of Leaking Information On The iPad, Is Out Of Jail

Walter Shimoon, the man accused of leaking information on the iPad and iPhone 4 in the FBI’s insider trading super-probe, will be released on $150,000 bail, Bloomberg reported.



He could be out of the lock-up by today if all his paperwork is in order. The other three men who were arrested last week have already released.

Shimoon was a manager at Flextronics, a company that supplies cameras and battery chargers to Apple.

He’s been fired in the wake of his alleged corruption.

Flextronics have said that Shimoon’s actions have jeopardized the company’s relationship with Apple.

Shimoon had access to sales figures and product road maps, such at release dates for the iPad, and allegedly leaked those juicy tidbits to analysts, tech experts and hedge funders.

His lawyers says the material value of those tidbits has been grossly exaggerated by prosecutors, as has Shimoon’s role in the conspiracy.

Two other men who were arrested were granted bail at a much higher price than Shimoon; James Fleishman, who worked for Primary Global Research, was released on $700,000 bail; Manosha Karunatilaka, who worked for a Taiwanese chipmaker, was granted $300,000 bail. A third arrestee, Mark Longoria, was released on $50,000 bail.

Here’s some information on Shimoon that we didn’t know before.

He’s a naturalized U.S. citizen from Canada (he’s had to surrender both his passports).

He lives in San Diego with his wife, Linda Awdishu, a professor at the University of California.

He has two children and his wife is pregnant.

He’s 39.

Shimoon will be back in a Manhattan court on January 4. He’s yet to enter a plea in the criminal case against him. He’s been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

