NFL Hall Of Famer Walter Payton Was Addicted To Painkillers

AP



Walter Payton is a hero in Chicago sports lore, but a forthcoming book shines a much different light on the NFL’s former all-time leading rusher.Sports Illustrated will publish an excerpt from Jeff Pearlman’s “Sweetness: The Enigmatic Life of Walter Payton” that includes stories of rampant drug use and infidelity.

Included in the book are stories of Payton’s addiction to painkillers.

Pearlman writes Payton: “habitually ingested a cocktail of Tylenol and Vicodin.” He’d even coat his body with “dimethyl sulfoxide, a topical analgesic commonly used to treat horses.”

Other anecdotes involve rampant relations with woman other than his wife, Connie.

For example, on the day of Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, nerves overcame Payton when he learned his longtime mistress was attending the ceremony and even stayed in the same hotel as his wife and children.

The book is set for release on Oct. 4.

