Buy NFL Great Walter Jones' $3.2 Million Mansion That Has A Full Football Field

Leah Goldman
Walter Jones

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Walter Jones, former Seattle Seahawks lineman who John Madden once called the best player in the NFL, is selling his $3.2 million home in Alabama, according to Trulia.com.The behemoth mansion, fit for a former lineman, sits on 14-acres of land and includes a full football field, basketball court, tennis court, pool, and a guest house.

And inside, there’s a movie theatre, game room, and a TV that comes down from the ceiling in the master bedroom.

The white house sits on 14 acres

Here's the massive stairway in the entrance

Maybe Jones is musically talented too

High ceilings, for a tall guy

The kitchen

And the modern dining room

A game room

The movie theatre

One of the bedrooms

It has a TV that comes down from the ceiling

The bathroom, with another TV

The giant shower

Flatscreen TVs line the walls of the house, for watching NFL Sunday of course

There's a pool in the backyard

The tennis court

There are also gazebos and walking trails

And of course, a football field.

Hopefully it'll sell faster than this one..

Jay Cutler FINALLY Sold His Colorado Home For $1 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.