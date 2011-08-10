Buy NFL Great Walter Jones' $3.2 Million Mansion That Has A Full Football Field

Photo: Courtesy of Trulia.com

Walter Jones, former Seattle Seahawks lineman who John Madden once called the best player in the NFL, is selling his $3.2 million home in Alabama, according to Trulia.com.The behemoth mansion, fit for a former lineman, sits on 14-acres of land and includes a full football field, basketball court, tennis court, pool, and a guest house.



And inside, there’s a movie theatre, game room, and a TV that comes down from the ceiling in the master bedroom.

