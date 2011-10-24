Steve Jobs Despised 'Bizarro' Rich People, Plus 10 More Facts From Walter Isaacson's 60 Minutes Interview

'He's not warm and fuzzy,' Isaacson said.

Regarding his biography on Jobs: 'it's a book that's fair. He was very petulant, very brittle, and he could be very very mean to people at times, whether it was a waitress in a restaurant or a guy who had just stayed up all night coding. He could really just go at them and say you're doing this all wrong, that this is horrible.'

Jobs would respond to questions about his tact, saying 'I really want to be around people that demand perfection, and this is all I am.'