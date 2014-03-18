A Marine Corps Sargent Wrote A Brilliant And Hilarious Obituary For Himself

Walter George Bruhl Jr., a Sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War, passed away Sunday, March 9.

Before passing, Bruhl penned his own obituary. And now the witty and beautiful homage has gone viral.

According to his own words:

“Walt was a Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War having served from October 0f 1951 to September of 1954, with overseas duty in Japan from June of 1953 till August of 1954. He attained the rank of Sergeant. He chose this path because of Hollywood propaganda, to which he succumbed as a child during WWII, and his cousin Ella, who joined the corps in 1943.”

Bruhl’s son, Martin Bruhl, told NPR that his father was a lover of life and managed to bring smiles to the faces of everyone he met. The humour throughout were apparently prime examples of Bruhl’s exuberance.

“There will be no viewing since his wife refuses to honour his request to have him standing in the cornerof the room with a glass of Jack Daniels in his hand so that he would appear natural to visitors,” he wrote.

The whole thing is great, but the end shows that Bruhl wanted to make certain that his death would bring joy to others:

“Instead of flowers, Walt would hope you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name.”

Below is the full obituary.

(h/t Military Times)

