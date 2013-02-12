Attorney Is Giving Away A Free Divorce On Valentine's Day

Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn in The Break-Up

Photo: movieclips/YouTube

An attorney in Michigan is offering a free Valentine’s Day divorce to the couple with the best breakup story, Click On Detroit reported last week.Attorney Walter Bentley got the idea from one of his students, CBS Atlanta reported Saturday.



“So she was having a divorce party to celebrate her divorce and I thought about Valentine’s Day and said, ‘hey, why not help someone move on to that independence on Valentine’s Day?'”

Bentley, who normally charges $3,000 for a divorce, said interested couples just have to write him a note explaining their split, according to CBS Atlanta.

Only people filing uncontested divorces with no or minimum child custody issues can enter, Click On Detroit reported.

