Walter And Monica Noel Still Don't Get Why People Are Mad At Them

That’s the conclusion drawn from Vanity Fair’s latest look at the founding family of Fairfield Greenwich. Recall that in 2002, the mag did a fawning profile of the five Noel daughters and how they had such a rarefied upbringing. Sever years later, of course the story is all about the collapse. Not much new, details-wise, except some good quotes from anonymous close friends who are still in contact with them.



The anger toward the Noels is widespread and runs deep, but the family does not appear to understand it. Monica tells people that Walter is still her prince and that he is a victim of Madoff’s, just like everyone else. “He did sales—he relied on others for due diligence,” she has told friends. “He accepted Madoff’s statements when they came in each month.”

In an effort to keep her husband’s spirits up, she’s been accepting invitations to dinners in Greenwich and New York, hoping that he will be buoyed to see how many friends he has.

But this strategy has gotten a mixed reception. In the weeks after Madoff’s arrest, guests at a holiday party given by the financier Wilbur Ross and his wife, Hillary, were aghast to see the Noels there.

Awkward! Actually, this is the part that seems the most awkward:

Those who visit the Noels, either in Connecticut or at their Park Avenue pied-à-terre, get shown a folder of supportive letters from friends, while Monica works the phone with the energy of a woman 40 years her junior. The only time she ever slows down, some have noticed, is when she speaks to her husband. She is always solicitous of him and keeps her tone bright and cheerful. Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.