Walt Mossberg: The New iPad Has A Million More Pixels Than An HDTV

Tech guru Walt Mossberg has his review of the new iPad up at AllThingsD.



The higher-quality Retina display is excellent — Mossberg says “using the new display is like getting a new eyeglasses prescription.”

The faster data speeds and nicer display would normally be a big drain on the battery, but Apple has figured out how to maintain “the long battery life between charges that has helped give the iPad such an edge over other tablets.”

The trade-off for the larger battery: “the new iPad weighs about 8% more and is about 7% thicker than the prior model.” We wouldn’t sweat the subtle increase in size, however.

Just how nice is that new Retina display? “The company squeezed four times the pixels into the same physical space as on the iPad 2 and claims the new iPad’s screen has a million more pixels than an HDTV.”

The rear camera is greatly improved, getting an upgrade from a single megapixel all the way up to five megapixels, on par with the iPhone 4S.

