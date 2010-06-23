Walt Mossberg: The iPhone 4 Is Awesome But AT&T Blows

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

Walt Mossberg’s iPhone 4 review just went up at WSJ.com.No surprise, but he’s very positive on the device, and negative on AT&T’s service.



“Apple has built a beautiful smartphone that works well, adds impressive new features and is still, overall, the best device in its class.”

But, “Apple needs a second network.”

The big points from Walt’s review:

Apple’s new FaceTime video chat “worked very well for me and is a classic example of the value of having one company do integrated hardware and software.”

The new iPhone 4 “is attractive and feels great in the hand.”

Walt “dropped it several times from a few feet onto a hard surface” without any problems.

Text on the “Retina display” appears “almost like ink on fine paper,” which is how Steve Jobs described it when unveiling it.

The iPhone 4’s battery never reached the “red zone” on any day during Walt’s testing.

The new camera is a huge improvement.

For some users, the iPhone’s phony multitasking “will be a disappointment.”

The big bummer is still that AT&T’s network is not reliable, and the new iPhone seems to be worse than the old one in this area. There is some sort of bug Apple plans to fix regarding showing how many bars of signal are available.

Walt still “can’t recommend” the new iPhone for people who get bad AT&T service and actually want to make phone calls, or for people who can’t carry a second phone with them to actually make calls.

But for everyone else, it’s the best phone on the market.

For more, check out Walt’s review at WSJ.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.